Veteran Actor KOK Condemns Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Kanayo made the appeal on Saturday at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards after receiving the Industry Merit Award.

Speaking during his acceptance speech, the actor dedicated the recognition to film practitioners across Africa, while reflecting on the sacrifices made by veterans in the industry.

“This is for Africa, for everyone who works as cast and crew. Even before 1992, many of us are no longer in good health, many have returned to their villages, and many have passed on,” he said.

“Sometimes, when you stand on a stage like this, you ask yourself, ‘What have I done to still be alive?’ Yes, I have made a lot of sacrifices,” he added.

The actor also appealed to Canal+ to continue supporting the African entertainment industry.

“I want to extend a hand of friendship to Canal+, please keep this going. This is one thing that unites the whole of Africa,” he said.

Kanayo, however, also used the occasion to condemn the growing wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, urging Africans to speak against violence targeted at fellow Africans.

“On this note, I am not happy about what is going on in South Africa today. Let us lend our voices against xenophobia in South Africa. We are not happy. As Africans, we cannot continue running from Africa,” he said.

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale, who also received the Industry Merit Award, expressed gratitude to her fans and colleagues for their unwavering support throughout her career.