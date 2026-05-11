Another Suspect Arrested Over Murder Of Nigerian Student In UK

The Metropolitan Police Service has said a second teenager has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old British-Nigerian, Eghosa Ogbebor, in the Woolwich area of London.

The police disclosed this in a statement obtained on its website on Sunday, noting that the latest suspect, a 15-year-old boy whose identity was withheld for legal reasons, was arrested on Wednesday, May 6, and subsequently charged with murder.

It had earlier reported that Eghosa was shot dead in Woolwich on April 2, with three teenagers initially arrested in connection with the incident.

The Metropolitan Police had said officers responded to reports of the shooting at about 3:40 pm and met the victim with gunshot injuries. Despite efforts by emergency responders, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Giving an update, the police said the new suspect was scheduled to appear before the Barkingside Youth Court.

The statement noted that investigations into the incident, which occurred on Thursday, April 2, commenced after officers were called to Lord Warwick Street following reports of a shooting.

It added that officers, alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene and found Eghosa with severe injuries.

The statement read, “A boy has been charged in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Eghosa Ogbebor in Woolwich.

“An investigation was launched on Thursday, April 2, after police were called to Lord Warwick Street following reports of a shooting.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and located Eghosa with serious injuries. He sadly died at the scene.”

The Metropolitan Police added that Eghosa’s family continues to receive support from specially trained officers.

The statement further disclosed that this is the second charge filed in connection with the killing.

It noted that a 16-year-old boy from Romford had earlier been charged with murder on Friday, April 10, and was remanded in custody after appearing before the Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 11.

The police added that several other suspects arrested in connection with the case had been released on bail pending further investigations.

“On Saturday, April 4, officers arrested a 19-year-old man in Woolwich on suspicion of murder. A 46-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“Two boys, aged 14 and 16, and an 18-year-old man, were arrested on Friday, April 3, in connection with Eghosa’s death. They have also been bailed pending further enquiries. The investigation remains ongoing,” the statement added