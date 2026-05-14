USA Issues Visa Guidelines For Fans , Supporters, Visitors For FIFA World Cup ( See Step By Step Procedure)





The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest edition in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 national teams competing across North America from June 11 to July 19.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, the month-long event will culminate in the final at the New York/New Jersey venue, with matches staged in major cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico City and Monterrey and others. 11 major US cities, two Canadian cities and three Mexican cities will host football fans





Spanning an entire continent, the tournament is expected to draw massive global crowds, from packed stadiums in the United States to key fixtures across Canada and Mexico.





US says international fans planning to attend will need to complete all necessary travel and visa requirements to be part of what is billed as a record-breaking global spectacle.

Nigeria will not be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after losing out to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in qualification, and a check by our correspondent on Thursday on the U.S. Department of State website further shows that Nigerians—alongside nationals of some other countries—are subject to limited entry into the United States under Presidential Proclamation 10998, a restriction in effect since January 1, 2026.

In February, the Federal Government stated that it was engaging the United States through diplomatic channels to seek Nigeria’s removal from the list of countries affected by Washington’s recent immigrant visa restrictions.

Three months later, there has been no visible change in the status of the policy as the tournament is scheduled to begin on June 11, our correspondent reports.

This means sports writers and football fans may face constraints but can still apply for visas under specified conditions, although eligibility for issuance or admission is not guaranteed, while checks on countries such as Ghana returned different, more detailed travel guidance.

“This will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase the beauty and the greatness of America. And we can’t wait to welcome soccer fans from all over the globe,” President of the United States, Donald Trump, was quoted to have said.

As obtained from the website, here are all you need to know:

Step-by-Step Visa and Travel Requirements for World Cup Fans

If you need a U.S. visa and don’t have one yet, NOW is the time to apply! The Department of State is committed to protecting our nation and its citizens — as well as all of the teams and fans participating in FIFA World Cup 2026 events — by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process.

If you’re not sure what travel documents you need to visit the United States, click on the country-specific information below.

Please click on your country here: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Visas – United States Department of State

Foreign travelers planning to visit the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ should ensure they have the correct travel documents:

All visitors traveling to the United States are required to be in possession of passports that are valid for six months beyond the period of their intended stay in the United States, unless they are a citizen of an exempt country. For more details, visit the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

Canadian and Bermudan passport holders do not require any additional authorisation to seek entry into the United States as tourists.

Foreign visitors from any of the 42 countries who participate in the Visa Waiver Programme can apply using the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

Fans from all other countries are required to have a valid U.S. visitor visa (B1/B2) to travel to the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS) gives those who purchase FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets directly from FIFA and who opt in to FIFA PASS the chance to interview for a B1/B2 visitor visa before the tournament begins. Additional information on FIFA PASS and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS)

The FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS) gives those who purchase FIFA World Cup 2026™ tickets directly from FIFA and who opt in to FIFA PASS the chance to interview for a B1/B2 visitor visa before the tournament begins. Here’s how FIFA PASS works:

Step 1: Log into your FIFA.com* account and submit the FIFA PASS opt in form.

Step 2: Complete the visa application process (you can get started here):

Select your country of nationality or residence where you’ll be applying;

Fill out the online DS-160 visa application form, upload a current photo and pay the visa fee.

Step 3: Schedule your visa interview appointment. If asked if you’re a FIFA ticket holder, be sure to answer “Yes.”

If the information you entered in the FIFA PASS opt in form matches your visa application information, you’ll get access to a FIFA PASS Appointment!

*If you received your ticket via FIFA’s Ticket Transfer feature, you must create a FIFA ticketing account (if you do not already have one), agree to all applicable terms and conditions, and accept the transfer before you can submit the FIFA PASS opt in form.

Scheduling an interview appointment via FIFA PASS does not guarantee the visa will be issued. Like all visa applicants, ticket holders must undergo thorough screening and must demonstrate they qualify for a visa.



