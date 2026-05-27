US Based Nigerian Arrested After Killing Pedestrian In Hit-And- Run Driving

A United States-based Nigerian national, identified as 50-year-old Godspower Oniovosa, has been arrested and formally charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a male pedestrian in Houston, Texas.

According to the Houston Police Department, the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of May 10, 2026, along South State Highway 6 near Westheimer Road in west Houston.

Investigators allege that Oniovosa was driving a black Land Rover Range Rover Sport southbound on State Highway 6 at approximately 2:45 a.m. when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was reportedly inside the intersection at the time of the collision.

Authorities say the impact left the victim critically injured.

However, instead of stopping to render assistance or contact emergency responders, police allege that the driver fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

Emergency personnel later arrived and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

At the time of the initial report, authorities had not yet publicly released the victim’s identity pending notification of family members.

Following the fatal collision, Houston Police launched an immediate investigation through the department’s Vehicular Crimes Division.

Not long after the crash, officers reportedly located the suspected vehicle — a heavily damaged black Land Rover with major front-end damage — after it became stalled.

Police detained Oniovosa and transported him back to the crash scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors formally charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid involving death, commonly referred to as FSRA.

Under Texas law, the offense is considered a serious felony and applies when a driver involved in a fatal accident allegedly leaves the scene without helping the victim or notifying authorities.

The charge was officially filed in the 263rd Criminal District Court in Harris County, after which Oniovosa was placed under arrest.

The case has generated strong reactions online, particularly among Nigerian and diaspora communities, where many expressed sympathy for the unidentified victim while also calling for accountability and justice.

Others pointed to the tragedy as another reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the legal responsibilities drivers face after serious accidents.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to release additional details regarding the case and the identity of the deceased victim.