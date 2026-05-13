Driver, Accomplice Murder Popular Pastor In Delta, Stole Jeep

What began as an act of trust has ended in grief following the tragic killing of Bishop Chinedu James, allegedly orchestrated by a man employed in his household barely two weeks earlier.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested Nicholas Uchenna, a domestic staff and driver accused of conspiring with kidnappers to abduct and murder the cleric before fleeing with his Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep.

The suspect was apprehended in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State while allegedly attempting to sell the stolen vehicle. Police also arrested his cousin, Uchenna Igwe, who was reportedly contacted to help secure buyers for the SUV.

For many who knew the late Bishop, the development has been both heartbreaking and shocking — a painful reminder of how quickly trust can be betrayed.

According to preliminary police investigations, Nicholas Uchenna had only recently been employed by the late Bishop. Investigators allege that shortly after gaining access to the household, he collaborated with a criminal gang that abducted and eventually killed his employer in Delta State before escaping with the victim’s vehicle.





Police operatives successfully recovered the Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep alongside other items believed to be connected to the crime.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly claimed he was also a victim, alleging that kidnappers held him hostage, threatened his life and family, seized his phone, and forced him to help dispose of the stolen vehicle.

However, investigators say early findings contradicted parts of his account. According to police sources, the suspect was allegedly seen actively negotiating with potential buyers and was found in possession of the vehicle’s original documents. Investigators also discovered that he had lodged in a hotel on the night of the incident before his eventual arrest.

Reacting to the arrest, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu commended the RRS operatives for what he described as a swift, intelligence-driven operation that led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle and arrest of the suspects.

The IGP described the incident as “deeply disturbing and a betrayal of trust,” stressing that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to intensifying efforts against kidnapping, violent crimes, and criminal conspiracies across the country.

He also urged Nigerians to exercise caution when hiring domestic staff, emphasizing the importance of proper profiling, background checks, and verification processes before employment.

Meanwhile, the police say investigations are ongoing to track down other members of the criminal gang and fully uncover the circumstances surrounding the Bishop’s murder.

For family members, friends, and members of the late Bishop’s congregation, the pain remains profound — a tragedy marked not only by violence, but by the devastating collapse of trust within the walls of a home once considered safe.

Full Statement

CP ORUTUGU EXPOSES DOMESTIC STAFF WHO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED HIS EMPLOYER, A PENTECOSTAL CHURCH BISHOP, TO SELL THE VICTIM’S PRADO JEEP

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, PhD, today 13th May 2026 exposed and arrested a domestic staff member allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of his employer, a Pentecostal Bishop of End-reconciliation Ministry Asaba, Delta State, and the subsequent attempt to dispose of the victim’s Toyota Prado Jeep in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The breakthrough followed a swift intelligence-led operation by Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, which led to the arrest of the suspect and another individual alleged to be the buyer of the stolen vehicle.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, who served as the Bishop’s driver and domestic staff, allegedly conspired with yet-to-be-identified criminal elements to murder the cleric before fleeing with the victim’s Prado Jeep to Anambra State for sale.

Police Operatives, acting on credible information, tracked and intercepted the suspects in Nkpor, successfully recovered the stolen vehicle, and took them into custody for further interrogation.

The Command stated that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal gang involved in the incident and fully unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate murder.

Meanwhile, CP Orutugu has advised residents to exercise due diligence in the recruitment and management of domestic staff, drivers, and other household employees. He urged members of the public to properly profile and verify the identities of persons employed in their homes and establishments, while also remaining vigilant to suspicious behaviours and activities.

The Commissioner further assured the public that the Command remains committed to proactive policing, intelligence-driven operations, and collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property across the State.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga

Police Public Relations Officer

Anambra State Police Command

Awka





13th May, 2026