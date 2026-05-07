Troops Rescue Kidnap Victims, Intercept Terrorist Ammunition Courier In Kogi

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have recorded major operational successes in Kogi State after rescuing kidnapped victims and intercepting a suspected terrorist ammunition courier during separate operations carried out on May 6, 2026.

According to the Army, troops under Operation TIGER PAW II successfully rescued the remaining victims abducted from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage following sustained search and rescue operations in the Agbaja Forest area of Lokoja Local Government Area.





The rescued victims included five boys, two girls, and two adult women believed to be wives of the orphanage proprietor. Military authorities disclosed that all victims were immediately evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre for treatment and are currently in stable condition.





In another operation, troops acting on intelligence intercepted a suspected terrorist logistics courier identified as Yahaya Umar along the Obajana–Lokoja road. The suspect was allegedly caught transporting 500 rounds of 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition concealed inside a bag of maize in an attempt to avoid detection.





Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to be involved in the movement of arms and ammunition for terrorist groups operating across the North Central region. The military further disclosed that the ammunition was reportedly being transported from Obajana Forest to Dikko Junction in Niger State for delivery to another suspected terrorist operative.





The suspect is currently in military custody and undergoing further interrogation as security agencies intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal network and arrest other members of the syndicate.





The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against terrorists and criminal elements while urging Nigerians to continue providing timely information to security agencies.