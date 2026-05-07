Police Arrest Bayelsa Sender Of Gun That Led To Oghenemine’s Killing By Delta Officer

Reports say Police have arrested two persons including the Bayelsa State sender of the barretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition that led to the killing of Oghenemine Ogidi by ASP Nuhu Usman in Effurun, Delta state.

A source said two suspects were moved into the Effurun Area Command under the Delta State Police Command Wednesday night, as investigations continues towards apprehending all persons connected with movement of the gun and bullets, and the death of 28 year old Mine.

While the Police authorities keep mum on the development, a source said, “It’s confirmed.

They just brought in two suspects Wednesday night.

“It’s not been announced who is who yet, but I can tell you for free that one of them is the person who sent the gun through a transport line from Yenagoa to Effurun, from where Mine picked it to send to a Sapele owner at the Effurun Motor Park where he was caught and extrajudicially killed by ASP Nuhu and accomplices.

“Like I sad, it’s not clear if the other person among the two could be the driver who brought the parcel from Yenagoa. But it’s clear that the sender is among the duo just apprehended. And the trail continues for the other suapects.”