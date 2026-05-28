Tinubu Daughter Rejects APC Primary Results In Lagos, Warns of Possible Protest

The Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has rejected the outcome of some of the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos State, warning that aggrieved party members may stage protests if the disputed results are not reviewed.

Tinubu-Ojo made the remarks during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Alausa, Ikeja, where she openly criticised what she described as alleged manipulation of the primaries in favour of the Justice Forum faction within the party.

She specifically questioned the results announced for Mushin Federal Constituency 02, Agege Constituency 2, and Ojokoro constituencies, insisting that the actual winners of the primaries should be officially recognised by the party leadership.

According to her, Hon. Seye Oladejo, Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo, and Olotu Ojo genuinely emerged victorious in their respective contests and should not be replaced by other candidates.

Tinubu-Ojo warned that attempts to alter the outcome of the primaries could further deepen tensions within the Lagos APC ahead of future elections.

She also alleged that members loyal to the Mandate Group were increasingly being sidelined as politicians allegedly rushed to align themselves with the Justice Forum due to speculations surrounding the 2027 governorship race and the growing political influence of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

The Iyaloja-General called on the APC leadership to urgently intervene and investigate complaints arising from the primary elections to prevent a major internal crisis within the party.

She maintained that market women and traders across Lagos remain loyal supporters of the APC, but urged the party to give traders greater political inclusion and recognition in its structure and decision-making process.

Political observers believe the growing disagreements over the Lagos APC primaries may further intensify internal party rivalries ahead of the next general election cycle.



