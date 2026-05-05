Three Arrested For Spreading False Divorce News About Tony Elumelu

The United Bank for Africa has dismissed as false and defamatory a viral social media claim alleging that its Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, has divorced his wife, Awele.

In a formal notice issued by the bank’s Group Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, on Sunday, the institution described the publication as “fabricated, reckless, and malicious,” adding that it was intended to damage the reputation of the bank and its chairman.

The statement read,“The attention of UBA Group has been drawn to a false, defamatory, and malicious publication currently circulating on social media platforms, falsely alleging that the Group Chairman, Mr Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, has divorced his wife.”

UBA stressed that the claim had no factual basis and constituted a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

It further stated, “These statements and all similar content are entirely fabricated, reckless, and without basis. The claims are a deliberate falsehood designed to mislead the public and cause reputational harm.”

The bank also confirmed that security agencies had been notified and arrests had already been made.

“The matter has been referred to the relevant law enforcement authorities, who have commenced action. We confirm that three individuals directly connected to the creation and dissemination of these malicious falsehoods have been arrested,” the statement said.

The individuals named include, Kingsley Akunemeihe (@Directorkem), Chigozie Ihebom, and John Nwanorue (@problemchimky)

UBA added that investigations were ongoing and may lead to further arrests and prosecutions of others involved in the alleged defamation campaign.

The bank warned individuals and platforms spreading the content to desist immediately, stating, “This serves as a formal notice to all individuals, platforms, and entities involved in the publication, reposting, or continued dissemination of this content to immediately cease and desist.”

It also directed that all related materials be taken down and preserved for possible legal proceedings, while cautioning that failure to comply would attract civil and criminal action.

UBA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the reputation and privacy of its chairman and the institution, saying it would pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible.