Coup Plotters Admit Planning Coup Against Tinubu In Court

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In the video recordings tendered by the FG before the Federal High Court in Abuja, some of the defendants on trial for masterminding the alleged coup plot were seen explaining their level of involvement to investigators.





The defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, are retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana; retired Naval Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor; serving Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim; and three others, including Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.





Former governor of Bayelsa State, who also served as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Timipre Sylva was also mentioned in the charge filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.





The former governor is said to be at large after fleeing the country before the alleged coup plot was exposed.





The allegations against the defendants include treason, terrorism, failure to disclose security intelligence, and money laundering in furtherance of terrorist acts.





At the resumed proceedings on Monday, the prosecution played a video clip showing two of the defendants, retired Navy Captain Victor and Inspector Ibrahim (2nd and 3rd defendants), admitting that they were aware of the planned coup, while the 1st defendant, retired Maj. Gen. Gana, denied knowledge of the plot.





In the first part of the video, Maj. Gen. Gana said he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2010 as Chief of Defence Logistics and had since lived a quiet life.





Insisting he had never been involved in any act of indiscipline or crime, the 1st defendant told investigators that he knew the alleged coordinator of the plot, Colonel M. A. Ma’aji.

According to the retired Maj. Gen., he learnt that Ma’aji had issues with his promotion but did not know he was planning a coup, adding that if he had been aware, he would have reported it to the relevant authorities.

He noted that he was linked to the coup after investigators traced a N2 million transfer to him, even as he admitted sharing via WhatsApp a copy of a speech read by Joshua Dongayaro during an earlier coup in the country.

The defendant also admitted sharing, through the same means, messages containing anti-government rhetoric, but explained that he had only forwarded the materials as received and did not edit or originate them.

When investigators told him that the coup speech recovered from Colonel Ma’aji was tailored in line with the coup-related speeches he had forwarded, Maj. Gen. Gana (Rtd.) said he did not know.

He also denied allegations of conducting reconnaissance at the Presidential Villa or participating in efforts to raise funds, including claims of sourcing billions from a former governor.

The 2nd defendant, retired Captain Victor, admitted in the video to knowing Ma’aji and being aware of the plot to overthrow the government.

He said his failure to report the plot stemmed from his relationship with Ma’aji, explaining that Ma’aji had complained about his stalled promotion and “out of anger, said he wanted to overthrow the system.”

Victor said he advised against such an act and suggested that the officer consider retirement instead.

He also admitted that he was approached to provide financial support, assist in raising funds for the plot, or help acquire an apartment, with an assurance of being offered an appointment if the coup succeeded.

The retired Navy captain said he declined involvement in the plan, although he admitted continuing communication with the mastermind via a secure messaging platform.

The defendant confirmed that coded language was used in all discussions, though he claimed he was not part of any operational arrangement and never rendered the assistance requested by Ma’aji.

He regretted that his relationship with Ma’aji had clouded his judgment, leading to his failure to report the plot to security agencies like the Navy, to which he belonged.

In the video, the remorseful 2nd defendant pleaded for clemency, likening his situation to “being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

He said: “I feel so bad that I find myself in this situation. I am pleading for clemency.”

He argued that if the government could grant amnesty to terrorists and bandits who had taken innocent lives and call them repentant, he should also be forgiven, given his years of meritorious service in the Navy.

Inspector Ibrahim, attached to the State House, told investigators he was initially approached to help facilitate Colonel Ma’aji’s promotion through contacts in government circles.

Ibrahim said discussions with Ma’aji later shifted from promotion matters to plans to overthrow the government.

He admitted receiving between N1.4 million and N1.5 million, and participating in reconnaissance around the Presidential Villa, including Aguda House.

He said he took photographs of parts of the Presidential Villa—including the President’s residence and surrounding terrain—and discussed possible access routes.

The inspector confirmed that coded terms such as “fertiliser” and “farming” referred to funding and the alleged operation.

However, he maintained that his involvement stemmed from misplaced judgment and that he was influenced by his relationship with the principal suspect.

Ibrahim said he merely played along with the alleged plotters because he knew it would be impossible for them to access the State House.

Earlier in the proceedings, defence lawyers challenged the admissibility of the video evidence, arguing that their clients had not made it voluntarily.

Their efforts to prevent the video from being played in open court were dismissed by trial Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

The court noted that, in view of their contention, a trial-within-trial would be conducted to ascertain the voluntariness of the statements the defendants made to investigators.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned until Tuesday.

The FG alleged that the defendants, sometime in September 2025, conspired to levy war against the state to overawe President Tinubu—an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

It was further alleged that the defendants had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving Col. Ma’aji and others but failed to alert the appropriate authorities.

The FG stated that they rendered assistance to Colonel Ma’aji, as shown by their failure to disclose the coup plot to the President or a peace officer.

The defendants were also accused of failing to take preventive steps, having “not used any reasonable endeavours to prevent the commission of the offence.”

Other allegations centred on terrorism-related offences under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The defendants were said to have conspired to commit an act of terrorism in Nigeria.

Upon their arraignment before the court on April 22, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 13-count charge and were remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending determination of the case.



