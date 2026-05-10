Police Rescue Four Kidnapped Children In Lagos

Statement issued by Lagos State Police Command

In line with the unwavering commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, towards combating crimes against children and safeguarding vulnerable persons across the State, operatives of the Command have successfully rescued four kidnapped children and reunited them with their families following a swift intervention of a patrol team at Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Lagos.

On 8th May, 2026 at about 11:40pm, while on routine patrol around Alafia Bus Terminal, Coker-Orile, Police operatives observed four children in the company of an unidentified woman who was about to board a luxurious bus heading outside Lagos State. Upon sighting the Police patrol team, the suspected trafficker abandoned the children and fled the scene to an unknown destination.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had earlier been kidnapped from the Ijesha-Tedo area of Lagos State and were about to be moved out of the State under the cover of night to an unknown destination before the timely intervention of the Police.

The children were immediately taken into protective custody while efforts commenced to trace their families. Their parents were subsequently contacted, and the four children have since been safely reunited with them.

Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and unravel other individuals connected to the criminal act.

The Commissioner of Police commends the alertness and professionalism of the patrol officers involved in the rescue operation and reassures Lagos residents of the Command’s continuous commitment to protecting lives and property across the State.

He further urges parents and guardians to remain vigilant regarding the safety and whereabouts of their children at all times, and to promptly report any suspicious movements, persons, or activities involving children to the nearest Police Station or other security agencies for immediate action.



