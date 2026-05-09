NDC Zones Presidency To South For Single Term





The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single 4-year term.

The motion was moved at the National Convention of the NDC by the member representing Ogbaru Constituency of Anambra State in the 10th National Assembly, Afam Victor Ogene and was adopted by the delegates.

It was also resolved that after the four years single term, the Presidential ticket will be automatically zoned to the north.

This decision has cleared the way for the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and other Southern aspirants to process and purchase the presidential form of the party.