NDC Zones Presidency To South For Single Term

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single 4-year term.

The motion was moved at the National Convention of the NDC by the member representing Ogbaru Constituency of Anambra State in the 10th National Assembly, Afam Victor Ogene and was adopted by the delegates.

It was also resolved that after the four years single term, the Presidential ticket will be automatically zoned to the north.

This decision has cleared the way for the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and other Southern aspirants to process and purchase the presidential form of the party.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال