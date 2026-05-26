Police Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command Special Squad1 have killed four suspected kidnappers during an operation to foil the alleged abduction of a businessman in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The operation, which occurred at the Jakande Estate Gate on Sunday night, also led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, another firearm, live ammunition and vehicles allegedly linked to the suspects.

It was gathered that the gunfire lasted until about 11:00p.m., forcing traders and residents in the area to flee for safety.

According to police sources, the operation followed intelligence reports that a notorious kidnapping syndicate planned to abduct a businessman around 9:30 p.m. at the estate gate.

A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the intelligence was received by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, prompting operatives to move to the area and monitor the suspects’ activities.

The source identified the suspected gang leader simply as Ifeanyi, popularly known as “Ifeko,” alleging that he had been linked to previous kidnapping operations in Lagos.

He further claimed that the suspect was connected to the leader of a gang of suspected billionaire kidnappers killed during a police operation at Ladipo International Spare Parts Market in 2024.

According to the officer, the suspects opened fire on the operatives upon sighting them, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

“The gang sighted the police and immediately opened fire, but the operatives responded with superior firepower. At the end of the gun duel, four suspected kidnappers were neutralised, while another escaped with gunshot wounds,” the source said.

During the operation, a police inspector attached to the squad sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg and was rushed to the Police College Hospital in Ikeja, where he is reportedly responding to treatment.

Items recovered from the scene included a Toyota Sienna vehicle, one AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with 25 rounds of live ammunition, a submachine gun with a magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition, as well as Toyota Corolla and Lexus vehicle keys.

Police authorities said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect and other members of the alleged gang