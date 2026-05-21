Police Arrest Notorious Car Snatchers In Lagos , Recover 5 Vehicles

Operatives of the Lagos State Command have recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against car theft and robbery incidences with the arrest of two notorious members of a car-snatching syndicate and the recovery of five (5) suspected stolen vehicles.

Following a report of car theft, operatives of the Command embarked on a painstaking intelligence-led investigation. Through the deployment of technical and tactical intelligence, the stolen Toyota Camry 2008 model was recovered at the point of re-registration, leading to the unravelling and subsequent arrest of a criminal syndicate involved in vehicle theft. Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate operates within Lagos State while concealing and disposing of stolen vehicles in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Ilorin, Kwara State.

In the course of the investigation, operatives traced and arrested one Segun Olawuwo ‘m’, 58 years, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where another suspected stolen Toyota Corolla 2008 model was recovered from him. Further investigation and interrogation led to the arrest of two other members of the syndicate identified as Femi Afolabi ‘m’, 53 years, and Sunday Ugbomudia ‘m’, 53 years, in Ilorin, Kwara State. One Toyota Camry 2008 model and one Toyota Corolla 2006 model, both identified as stolen vehicles, were recovered from the suspects. Their arrest further led to the recovery of another stolen Toyota Camry 2012 model earlier sold to an unsuspecting buyer in Ibadan.

The suspects confessed to their involvement in a series of car-snatching and robbery operations within and outside Lagos State. Efforts have been intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate and recover more stolen vehicles linked to the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, commends the operatives for their professionalism, resilience, and commitment to tackling criminal activities across the State. Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly provide useful information through the Command emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870, and 09168630929.







