N33.8bn Fraud: Court Convicts Former Power Minister Saleh Mamman





Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, May 7, 2026 convicted a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman on 12- count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N33.8billion

The former minister, who was absent in court, was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503,73( Thirty Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy Three kobo)





Count one of the charges reads:





“That you, SALEH MAMIVIAN {Male), sometime in 2019, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Court, whilst you were the Minister of Power conspired with other officials of your Ministry and some private companies to indirectly convert the total sum of =N=33,804,830,503.73





{Thirty-Three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, and Seventy-Three Kobo) through various private companies which sums you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of unlawful activity, to wit: criminal breach of trust in relation to the funds released for the Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant Projects by the Federal Government of Nigeria; and you thereby commit an offence contrary to Sections 18(a), 15(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 {as Amended), and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”





Count two reads:





“That you, SALEH MAMMAN (Male), sometime in December 2019, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Court, conspired with SAMSON BITRUS to make a cash payment of US$665, 700:00 (Six Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand and Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to MOHIBA INVESTMENT LTD (acting through Mohammed Asheik Jidda), without going through a financial institution, and that you thereby commit an offence contrary to Sections 1 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as Amended), and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”





Justice Omotosho had slated the judgment for Thursday after parties in the case were duly served with hearing notices.





However, when the matter was called, the ex-minister was not in court.





Defence counsel, Mohammed Ahmed, informed the court that, although his team was duly informed that the matter would be coming up for judgment on Thursday, they had been unable to get in touch with him.





“My Lord, the defendant is not in court. We received a message that the matter is for judgment, and it was delivered on Tuesday.





“Since then, we have been trying to reach him (Mr Mamman), but all efforts made have not been successful. But yesterday, one of his associates informed us that he is indisposed,” he said





EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, confirmed that the prosecution received the hearing notice and that judgment was scheduled for Thursday. He faulted Ahmed’s claim that Mamman was ill, stressing that there was no evidence to back up his submissions.





The prosecution lawyer said that under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the court has the discretionary power to proceed with the judgment.





After lengthy arguments between the prosecution and defence counsel, Justice Omotosho frowned at Ahmed’s back and forth on the whereabouts of the former minister





“The defendant is not here, and there is no medical report to back this. We are all ministers in the temple of justice counsel,” the judge said.





Mr Oyedepo then urged the court to proceed with the judgment.





Justice Omotosho eventually handed down the judgment, convicting Mamman of the 12-count charges of money laundering. He also deferred his sentence to May 13, 2026 because the former Minister was not physically present in court.





To preempt his escape from the country before being sentenced, Oyedepo applied for a bench warrant for his arrest so as to be produced in court and the prayer was answered.