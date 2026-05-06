N10m Given Me By Coup Plotters Was For Prayers...Islamic Cleric

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Bukar Kashim Goni, who was accused of complicity in an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration through a coup d’état, has claimed that over N10 million transferred to his bank account was for prayers.

Sheikh Goni is one of the six defendants facing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the botched coup plot.

Other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, which was filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, are retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana; retired Naval Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor; serving Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim; and two others—Zekeri Umoru and Abdulkadir Sani.

At the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, the court, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, viewed video evidence that depicted an interaction the Islamic cleric had with security operatives who investigated the case.

When the investigators confronted the defendant with financial records showing multi-million-naira transfers allegedly linked to the principal suspect, Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, he immediately denied his involvement in any plot against President Tinubu.

The defendant insisted all funds he received from Col. Ma’aji were strictly for “prayers and charitable purposes.”

Explaining that he relocated to Karu in Abuja after fleeing insurgency in Maiduguri, the defendant told the investigators that his relationship with Ma’aji was based on religious interactions and requests for spiritual support.

According to him, the military officer approached him for prayers over alleged promotion delays and other personal challenges.

Despite his stoic denial of any affiliation with the alleged coup plot, investigators queried his explanation using evidence from his financial records, which allegedly showed transfers to him starting in March 2023—months before the promotion issues he referenced

The investigators equally drew his attention to transactions allegedly running into millions of naira, including a ₦10 million transfer said to have been made in October 2024.

He was further asked to explain how some of his discussions with the primary suspect included references to gaining “access” and acquiring “work tools,” which the investigators said pointed to a broader operation, like the planned coup.

However, Sheikh Goni maintained his position, insisting he had no knowledge of any illegal plan, saying he neither had any involvement in political nor military activities.

In another video viewed in open court, another defendant, Umoru—a staff member of Julius Berger Nigeria attached to the maintenance department of the Presidential Villa—claimed he was “misled” into associating with Col. Ma’aji.

He also denied knowingly participating in any coup plot.

Nevertheless, the defendant admitted receiving several cash payments, including a “Ghana Must Go” bag that allegedly contained ₦8.8 million.

The defendant said he believed the transactions were related to business opportunities.

The court had previously viewed video evidence in which some of the defendants allegedly admitted participating in coded communications, meetings and reconnaissance activities around the Presidential Villa, although they denied involvement in any concrete attempt to overthrow the government.

Trial Justice Abdulmalik adjourned further hearing in the case until May 11, 12, and 13.

The FG, in the charge before the court, alleged that the defendants, sometime in September 2025, conspired to levy war against the state to overawe President Tinubu—an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

It was further alleged that the defendants had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving Col. Ma’aji and others but failed to alert the appropriate authorities.

The FG stated that they rendered assistance to Col. Ma’aji, as shown by their failure to disclose the coup plot to the President or a peace officer.

The defendants were also accused of failing to take preventive steps, having “not used any reasonable endeavours to prevent the commission of the offence.”

Other allegations centred on terrorism-related offences under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The defendants were said to have conspired to commit an act of terrorism in Nigeria.

Upon their arraignment before the court on April 22, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 13-count charge and were remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending determination of the case.

Timipre Sylva — a former governor of Bayelsa State who also served as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari — was also mentioned in the charge.

The former governor is said to be at large after fleeing the country before the alleged coup plot was exposed.

The allegations against the defendants include treason, terrorism, failure to disclose security intelligence, and money laundering in furtherance of terrorist acts.







