INEC Resumes Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the resumption of the Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise which will resume for its third and final phase on Monday, 11th May 2026.

It may be recalled that the second phase of the exercise was suspended on 17th April 2026 to allow the Commission clean up the register after its publication for claims and objections by registrants.

In a statement released today May 5, Mohammed Kudu Haruna Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, says the third phase of the CVR, which begins on Monday, 11th May 2026, will end on Friday, 10th July 2026. The statement added that during this period, eligible citizens who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who were unable to register during the earlier phases, should seize this opportunity to do so.

The statement added that registered voters who wish to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or correct their biodata, are also advised to access the Commission’s dedicated online portal at https://cvr.inecnigeria.org or visit INEC State and Local Government Area offices nationwide.

‘’In continuation of the process, the Commission will display the Register of Voters for claims and objections from Thursday, 23rd July to Wednesday, 29th July 2026. This statutory exercise provides an important opportunity for citizens to scrutinise the register and assist the Commission in ensuring its accuracy, completeness and credibility.

The Commission reassures Nigerians that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for the smooth conduct of the exercise. We once again appeal to all eligible citizens to present themselves for registration and to play their part in strengthening the foundation of our electoral process.’’the statement read in part