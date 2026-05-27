Man Reminded In Prison For Cyberstalking Akpabio

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand one Mohammed Habu Gololo at the Kuje Correctional Centre after he pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge bordering on alleged cyberstalking, defamation and incitement linked to comments about Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia adjourned the matter until June 15 for hearing of Gololo’s bail application and ordered that he remain in custody pending the hearing.

Gololo was arraigned by the Inspector-General of Police over allegations that a viral video and Facebook posts attributed to him violated provisions of the Cybercrimes Act and the Penal Code.

The charges stem from a video in which Gololo allegedly claimed that Akpabio said northerners must vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election or risk being expelled from Nigeria.

He pleaded not guilty to all seven counts.

The office of the Senate President denied the allegation, describing the claims as false and malicious.

Counsel to Gololo, Mohammed Habu, appeared in court on behalf of the retired military officer during the proceedings.



