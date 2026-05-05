Jim Ovia Exits Zenith Bank As Chairman

byCKN NEWS -
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Zenith Bank has announced the retirement of its founder and group chairman, Jim Ovia, following the expiration of his tenure.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the bank’s ongoing 35th Annual General Meeting.

The bank said Ovia stepped down after completing the mandatory 12 years as a non-executive director and chairman, in compliance with the corporate governance guidelines issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ovia became the bank’s chairman on July 16, 2014. He returned to the position after previously serving as the bank’s founder and Group Managing Director/CEO from 1990 to 2010.

More details later 


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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