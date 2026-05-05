Jim Ovia Exits Zenith Bank As Chairman

Zenith Bank has announced the retirement of its founder and group chairman, Jim Ovia, following the expiration of his tenure.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the bank’s ongoing 35th Annual General Meeting.

The bank said Ovia stepped down after completing the mandatory 12 years as a non-executive director and chairman, in compliance with the corporate governance guidelines issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ovia became the bank’s chairman on July 16, 2014. He returned to the position after previously serving as the bank’s founder and Group Managing Director/CEO from 1990 to 2010.

More details later



