Court Orders Reopening Of Mohbad's Case

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed May 28 for the hearing of a suit that is seeking to compel the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to reopen an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of popular musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

A non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of the Registered Trustees of Break the Silence Foundation, had on April 15 secured the court’s approval to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the police to conduct a thorough, diligent, impartial, and professional reinvestigation into the circumstances that led to Mohbad’s death in Lagos in September 2023.

Following a motion ex parte that was filed by the applicant, the court granted permission to apply for “an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to perform their statutory duties as provided for under Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, by inviting all persons who were last seen with the deceased—particularly his wife, one Omowumi Cynthia Aloba; close associates; and the deceased’s father, one Joseph Aloba of the Ikorodu area, Lagos—who hurriedly buried the deceased without police clearance first obtained, and/or by arresting and charging, where evidence so warrants, such other persons found to be directly or indirectly responsible for the death of the deceased, which occurred in September 2023 in Lagos.”

The court directed the applicant to effect service of the Originating Summons on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, who is listed as the 3rd respondent, by substituted means.

It held that the processes should be served on him by dropping a copy with any officer at the Legal Department of the NPF at the Force Headquarters, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Meanwhile, at the resumed proceedings on Monday, the Applicant, through its team of lawyers led by Chief Tunde Falola, informed the court that all the Respondents had been duly served with the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/636/2026.

Consequently, Justice Omotosho slated the matter for hearing.