I Am Ready To Work With Peter Obi If He Emerges NDC Candidate..Kwankwaso

Former presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared his readiness to support Peter Obi or any other presidential candidate produced by the Nigeria Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that the party’s decision would be supreme.

Kwankwaso, who recently aligned with the opposition coalition in the NDC alongside former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, said the party had already agreed to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term.

The former Kano governor appeared on Arise TV PrimeTime programme and confirmed that the decision was reached after consultations with party leaders and stakeholders across the country.

“If the party decides that I will be anybody’s running mate from the South, I am ready”, he affirmed.

“Right from day one, we sat down together and we looked at the situation on the ground in the country and we decided to take a major decision, including zoning the presidency to the South for four years and after that, the Presidency will return to the North”, he added.

Kwankwaso added that many northern politicians who joined the party accepted the arrangement because they believed it was the best way to address long-standing political tensions over power rotation.

“We believe that the best place to take it is to the South so that we can eliminate the confusion that emanated from the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. What is key now is not the Presidency from the North or South, but rather to have quality leadership, people who are enthusiastic, determined and committed to give the country the leadership it deserves,” he said.

Kwankwaso revealed that he and Obi had already held discussions on tackling insecurity, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“Peter Obi and I have discussed a lot of ways we can tackle insecurity. I have worked together with people across board and I am sure of my capacity.”

Kwankwaso also hinted at a possible future alliance with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar despite their political differences.

“We might still work together before election days. We had to leave because of issues that are very detrimental. So, we are not fighting anybody,” he stated.

overnor argued that the 2027 election would largely be driven by young Nigerians seeking a new direction for the country.

“The fact remains that so many things have changed in this country but we have to realize that it is the turn of youth.I remember my daughter told me to work with Obi in 2023,” Kwankwaso added.

According to him, both the Obidient Movement and the Kwankwasiyya movement share similar ideals and could work effectively together.

“The Kwankwasiyya are disciplined and positive, so are the Obidients,” he said.

Kwankwaso also criticised governors across the country, claiming many were depending heavily on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for political survival ahead of 2027.

“Our governors have made so much mistakes. I can tell you that all the governors are relying on Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win elections,” he said.

“Things have changed. Northerners no longer want rice or chicken like the other party does.”