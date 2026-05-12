I Am Not A Native Doctor...Nyesom Wike

Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday, washed his hands off the controversy surrounding the screening of aspirants by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, insisting that as a non-member of the party, the matter was entirely outside his purview.

“I am not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” Wike told journalists during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across the Territory, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

He was characteristically blunt about the limits of his commentary. “What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he said.

On the emerging political alignment in Rivers State ahead of 2027, Wike said his rainbow coalition would be guided by electoral pragmatism rather than fixed party loyalties.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We will look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” he said.

The minister’s inspection tour took him across several road and bridge projects nearing completion in Abuja, and he expressed satisfaction with the pace of delivery.