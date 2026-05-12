I Am Not A Native Doctor...Nyesom Wike

byCKN NEWS -
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Federal Capital Territory, FCT, minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday, washed his hands off the controversy surrounding the screening of aspirants by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, insisting that as a non-member of the party, the matter was entirely outside his purview.

“I am not a member of the APC, so I don’t know what is happening in their screening. Even if they publish the results, why would I comment? I don’t know the reasons they have,” Wike told journalists during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across the Territory, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s third anniversary in office.

He was characteristically blunt about the limits of his commentary. “What pertains to me is what I will talk about, not what does not concern me. I’m not a native doctor, neither am I a prophet,” he said.

On the emerging political alignment in Rivers State ahead of 2027, Wike said his rainbow coalition would be guided by electoral pragmatism rather than fixed party loyalties.

“That is the essence of the rainbow coalition in Rivers State. We will look at where we have strength, compare notes and vote accordingly,” he said.

The minister’s inspection tour took him across several road and bridge projects nearing completion in Abuja, and he expressed satisfaction with the pace of delivery.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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