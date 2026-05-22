Ghana Police Arrest Tiktoker For Threatening President Mahama

byCKN NEWS -
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The Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Mahama Aminat, popularly known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, for allegedly engaging in offensive conduct and issuing threats against the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama.

The suspect was captured in some videos posted on TikTok making insulting remarks about the President, threatening the life of the President and inciting others to harm both the President and his wife.

A joint operation team involving the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department, arrested the suspect on 20th May, 2026 at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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