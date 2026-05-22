Ghana Police Arrest Tiktoker For Threatening President Mahama

The Cyber Security Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Mahama Aminat, popularly known as Akosua Serwaa Minat, for allegedly engaging in offensive conduct and issuing threats against the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama.

The suspect was captured in some videos posted on TikTok making insulting remarks about the President, threatening the life of the President and inciting others to harm both the President and his wife.

A joint operation team involving the CVET and the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department, arrested the suspect on 20th May, 2026 at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.



