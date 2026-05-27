FRSC Clears Abuja Kaduna Expressway Gridlock

Swift intervention by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed mni, has led to the full restoration of free vehicular movement along the ever-busy Abuja–Kaduna Expressway following a major obstruction at Azara Bridge, Jere axis.

The traffic disruption, triggered by ongoing road construction activities and the breakdown of an articulated vehicle conveying a crane on a narrow diversion point, caused a severe gridlock that threatened to paralyse movement on the corridor.

Acting promptly on Corps Marshal's directives, personnel of the FCT Sector Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and construction officials, immediately mobilised to the scene and coordinated the successful evacuation of the obstructing vehicle.

The decisive and coordinated response by the FRSC not only cleared the obstruction within record time but also prevented further escalation of traffic congestion and associated risks on the highway.