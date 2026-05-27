FRSC Clears Abuja Kaduna Expressway Gridlock

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Swift intervention by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed mni, has led to the full restoration of free vehicular movement along the ever-busy Abuja–Kaduna Expressway following a major obstruction at Azara Bridge, Jere axis. 

The traffic disruption, triggered by ongoing road construction activities and the breakdown of an articulated vehicle conveying a crane on a narrow diversion point, caused a severe gridlock that threatened to paralyse movement on the corridor. 

Acting promptly on Corps Marshal's directives, personnel of the FCT Sector Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and construction officials, immediately mobilised to the scene and coordinated the successful evacuation of the obstructing vehicle. 

The decisive and coordinated response by the FRSC not only cleared the obstruction within record time but also prevented further escalation of traffic congestion and associated risks on the highway.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال