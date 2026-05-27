Fidelity Bank Recorded N434bn Gross Earnings In Q1 2026

Fidelity Bank Plc says it recorded a 37.9 percent growth in its gross earnings as it reached N434.95 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

The financial institution, in a statement on Tuesday, said its gross earnings rose from N315.42 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

“The top-line performance was driven by impressive growth in the bank’s core business operations with interest incomes rising by 22.8 percent to N314.48 billion in first quarter 2026 as against N256.10 billion in first quarter 2025,” Fidelity Bank said.

“With net interest income at N180.97 billion, the bank closed the period with profit before tax of N92.48 billion. After taxes, net profit stood at N74.47 billion for the three-month period.

“Earnings per share remained high at N5.69, underlining the capacity of the bank to reward its shareholders.

“The balance sheet of the bank also emerged stronger.”

The bank further said its total assets crossed the N11 trillion mark to N11.35 trillion in March 2026 compared with N10.46 trillion recorded in December 2025.

“Customers’ deposits increased from N6.89 trillion to N7.38 trillion, while total equity rose by 27.5 percent from N1.09 trillion in December 2025 to N1.39 trillion by March 2026,” Fidelity Bank added.

Speaking on the performance, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fidelity Bank, said the Q1 2026 results reinforce the resilience of the bank’s business model.

“We are on a stronger footing and confident that we will set new growth records that are reflective of our legacy and the future we are working on,” the CEO said.

Onyeali-Ikpe also said following the successful completion of its recapitalisation programme, the financial institution has entered a new era of growth.



