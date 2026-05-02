Few Weeks After Joining ADC , Kwankwaso Set For NDC





Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso is set to defect from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) next week, according to the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Habibu Mohammed, spokesperson for the movement, told TheCable on Friday night that the decision followed a unanimous endorsement by key stakeholders.

Mohammed said talks with the NDC were now at an advanced stage, with only minor details left to be resolved.

He added that Kwankwaso, alongside Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is expected to join the NDC on Monday or Tuesday.

“I believe him, Peter Obi, and some others will be joining the NDC,” Mohammed said.

He further disclosed that representatives of stakeholders from all 44 local government areas of Kano State met at Kwankwaso’s residence on Friday at about 3:30 p.m. to consider the available options.

According to him, the meeting ended with a unanimous decision in support of the move.

“The stakeholders have unanimously given him the go-ahead to move to the NDC,” he said.

Mohammed also said Kwankwaso is currently in Kano and is expected back in Abuja by Sunday ahead of the planned defection.