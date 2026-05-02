Army Sanctions, Dismiss Soldier Over Poor Feeding Claim

The Nigerian Army has sanctioned a personnel serving under Operation Hadin Kai for disseminating what it described as misleading information alleging poor feeding of troops in the North-East theatre.

The Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North-East, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the action followed an internal investigation into a viral social media post.

According to him, findings showed that the image circulated by the soldier did not reflect the full ration issued.

“The Headquarters Theatre Command Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has noted with concern recent social media publications alleging poor feeding of troops within the Theatre of Operation.

“Following a detailed internal review conducted in line with established procedures, the Theatre Command wishes to categorically state that the images and narratives being circulated are misleading and do not reflect the actual feeding arrangements or welfare standards of troops in the North East Theatre,” the statement read.

Uba maintained that troops deployed across formations under Operation Hadin Kai are fed in line with approved standards.

“These provisions are consistently implemented and, where operational conditions permit, are further enhanced during special periods such as Sallah and Easter celebrations to boost morale and welfare,” he said.

He added that the feeding system is monitored through structured internal mechanisms.

“It is managed through established Food Committees comprising personnel across various ranks, and presided over by senior non-commissioned officers. This arrangement ensures transparency, participation, and continuous oversight in menu planning, preparation, and distribution of meals, within available logistical resources,” he explained.

The Army spokesman said the investigation identified a specific case of misconduct involving deliberate misrepresentation.

“Investigations confirmed that the image did not represent the complete ration issued to the individual at the time.

“Accordingly, the matter was addressed through appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the provisions of the Armed Forces Act (Cap A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004).

"Sanctions were duly applied to the personnel involved, to uphold discipline and preserve the integrity of the Armed Forces,” he said.

He reassured all that troop welfare remains a priority despite operational challenges.

“While operations in the North East present significant logistical and environmental challenges, consistent efforts are made to ensure that personnel are adequately catered for, even under demanding field conditions.

“Troops are further encouraged to utilise established internal channels for the timely resolution of grievances, rather than resorting to actions capable of misrepresenting operational realities or undermining unit cohesion and morale,” Uba added.

He urged the public to rely on verified information.

“The spread of misinformation by individuals or groups seeking attention or financial gain undermines ongoing military operations and the collective national security effort,” he said