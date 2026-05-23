Edo Police Rescue All 13 Abducted Passengers Along Benin-Lagos Expressway

The Edo State Police command has rescued all 13-passengers in a commercial bus that was attacked by kidnappers at Ogua Community along the Benin–Lagos Road, on May 13.

The pasengers were travelling from Akwa Ibom State to Lagos when the assailants attacked their bus, shot a female passenger and whisked them all to an unknown destination.

Following the incident, the command immediately launched coordinated rescue and bush combing operations, rescuing five (5) passengers (2 adults & 3 children), and has remained on the trail of the kidnappers.

Furthermore, on May 10th through the deployment of drones, aerial surveillance, intelligence-driven policing, and sustained technological support, operatives of the Command engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel and successfully rescued two additional passengers.

In a statement released today May 23, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the remaining six abducted passengers have all been rescued unhurt.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, while reacying to the development, commended the courage and resilience of the operatives involved in the operation and reassures residents that the Command is not relenting in its efforts as intensive bush combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime.