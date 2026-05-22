Court Fixed Judgment Date For Six People Accused Of Killing Of Sound Engineer In Lagos

The Lagos High Court has fixed June 22, 2026, as the date to deliver its final judgment in the trial of the six suspects accused of murdering sound engineer David Imoh.

Justice Ibironke Harrison scheduled the date after both the prosecution and defence counsel adopted their final written addresses. Because Nigeria's legal system splits the verdict and the penalty, the court will first rule on the guilt of the defendants during this June 22 proceeding.

If the suspects are convicted, the formal sentencing phase will follow immediately or shortly thereafter in accordance with the court's findings.

The story of David Imoh is one of the most heartbreaking and shocking cases of mob violence in recent Nigerian history. What began as a minor disagreement reportedly involving just “₦100 change” ended in a brutal killing that sparked outrage across Nigeria and calls for justice.

David Imoh, popularly known by some colleagues as “Dave Sound,” was a 38-year-old sound engineer and event technician based in Lagos. He was described by family, friends, and colleagues as hardworking, calm, and generous.

He was married with young children and worked in entertainment, often handling sound equipment for clubs, live performances, and events. His wife later revealed that he had studied mechanical engineering and was trying to build a better future for his family.

On May 12, 2022, David was working around Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, where he had gone to set up sound equipment for a performance. According to reports, some of his musician friends including a saxophonist and keyboardist had boarded a commercial motorcycle (okada) to the venue.

A disagreement reportedly broke out between them and an okada rider over ₦100 balance or fare payment. What should have been a simple argument quickly escalated into violence. As tensions rose, other commercial motorcyclists reportedly joined in support of their colleague.

Witness accounts stated that the disagreement turned into a mob attack, with David and his friends allegedly beaten by a growing crowd. Some reports suggested that David stepped in to calm the situation or defend his friends, but instead became trapped in the chaos.

During the confrontation, reports indicated that rumours spread rapidly, with some people allegedly shouting accusations that David and his friends were “Yahoo boys,” kidnappers, or ritualists. In many mob attacks in Nigeria, such unverified accusations often intensify violence and prevent intervention from bystanders.

David’s wife later strongly denied those claims, insisting her husband was an innocent, hardworking professional simply trying to help settle a misunderstanding.The violence escalated horrifically. David was reportedly beaten unconscious, stabbed according to family accounts, and then set ablaze by the mob. Viral videos circulated online showing him lying helpless while burning, shocking Nigerians and sparking national outrage. His friends, who were also attacked, reportedly survived after receiving treatment for injuries.

David’s widow, Grace Imoh, later gave emotional interviews describing the devastation the killing caused. She said her husband had simply gone to work and never returned home. Left behind were their young children and an elderly mother grieving a son whose life ended violently over what was reportedly ₦100. She pleaded publicly for justice, saying, “They have taken my world away.”

Trending on Nigerian social media, Many Nigerians condemned mob justice, the spread of false accusations, and the culture of violence that allows minor disputes to spiral into deadly attacks.

Following public pressure, the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that suspects linked to the killing were arrested and investigations were launched. Authorities stated that mob justice was illegal and promised prosecution for those involved. Reports initially mentioned multiple arrests as police searched for other suspects connected to the attack.

The killing of David Imoh stood out because of the tragic contrast between the small amount involved ₦100 and the horrific violence that followed.

For many Nigerians, the case symbolized deeper problems: jungle justice, unchecked mob violence, economic frustration, ethnic tension narratives, and how quickly misinformation can turn deadly. It became a painful reminder of how a routine day and a tiny disagreement can suddenly become.