CKN News Readers Give Their Verdict On President Tinubu’s 3 Years In Office ( Read Comments )

byCKN NEWS -
0


 With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marking his 3rd year anniversary today 29th May 2027, Nigerians across the globe have rated the performance of the President in the past 3 three years 

The question posed to Ckn readers on Facebook platform read thus 

Today is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 3rd year anniversary as Nigeria's President 

How would you rate Mr President’s performance in the past 3 years 

1. Poor 

2 . Fair 

3. Good 

4 . Excellent 

With over two hundred and fifty comments so far , these are what Nigerians are saying 

Click link below to read comments 

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1E7kfWp2HD/

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال