CKN News Readers Give Their Verdict On President Tinubu’s 3 Years In Office ( Read Comments )

With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marking his 3rd year anniversary today 29th May 2027, Nigerians across the globe have rated the performance of the President in the past 3 three years

The question posed to Ckn readers on Facebook platform read thus

Today is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 3rd year anniversary as Nigeria's President

How would you rate Mr President’s performance in the past 3 years

1. Poor

2 . Fair

3. Good

4 . Excellent

With over two hundred and fifty comments so far , these are what Nigerians are saying

Click link below to read comments

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1E7kfWp2HD/

