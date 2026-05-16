Five People Confirmed Dead As Three Storey Building Collapses In Abuja..Rescue Ongoing

At least five persons have been confirmed dead while 10 others were rescued alive after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Durumi 3 area, near Gudu Market, Abuja, on Saturday morning.

Rescue operations still ongoing as emergency responders continued efforts to evacuate more victims believed to be trapped beneath the rubble at the construction site located around Gaduwa Estate in the Gudu district.





Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who was at the scene, said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has directed that all casualties be given free medical treatment.

Emergency personnel, including officials of the Federal Fire Service, health workers, security agencies, and local volunteers, are carrying out search-and-rescue operations as anxious residents gathered around the scene.