Angry Residents Protest Rising Insecurity In Kano, Set LG Chairman’s Office Ablaze

Residents of Gwarzo Local Government Area of staged a violent protest on Saturday, May 17, 2026, following renewed bandit attacks in the area that reportedly left two people dead and several others injured.

According to reports, the latest attack occurred in Lakwaya village, where suspected bandits invaded the community and attacked residents, sparking outrage among locals over worsening insecurity.

Angry youths and residents reportedly marched to the Gwarzo Local Government Secretariat demanding urgent action from authorities and improved security protection for communities affected by recurring attacks.

During the protest, some demonstrators allegedly vandalised parts of the secretariat and set the office of the local government chairman on fire.

Videos and photos circulating online showed protesters expressing frustration over repeated killings and attacks by armed groups operating within the area.

Security personnel were later deployed to restore calm and prevent further destruction of public property.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over banditry and insecurity affecting several communities across northern Nigeria.