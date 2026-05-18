Abducted Oyo School Principal , Staff Cry Out From Captivity

A principal and staff member who were abducted from schools in Ahoro-Esinele community, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, have cried out for help.

Gunmen on Friday attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School in Ogbomoso, all in the LGA.

The Oyo police command said a teacher and a commercial motorcycle rider were k!lled during the attack on the schools.

At least 45 schoolchildren, the principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, and several staff members were reportedly kidnapped during the incident.

In a viral video circulating on social media on Sunday, the principal said the armed men attacked the school and abducted several teachers and students.

“On Friday at around 9:30, we were attacked by a certain group of people. A good number of us were abducted, the staff and the students as well,” she said in the emotional appeal.

The woman called on the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, the Christian Association of Nigeria and other well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and secure their release.

“We have been here since Friday. I am making this video to ask for help from everyone. They should come to our help and settle this thing peacefully so that our lives will not be lost,” she added.

Another victim identified as Temitope, who was seen in the video carrying a baby, also appealed for urgent intervention.





“I’m from Ibadan. I’m working at First Baptist Church in Ogbomosho. Yesterday, the people came to our school and we have kidnapped both the teachers and the children” she said.





“We are all here, we need help from the federal government and the state government, both the church, First Baptist Church and the community. We need your help so that these people will release us. Please help us.”





She further lamented the condition of the abducted children, saying they had been crying in captivity.





“The children are here, they are crying so that we will not waste our lives. Please help us all. We need your help. Help us all. Don’t neglect us all,” she said.