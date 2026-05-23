82 Killed In China Coal Mine Explosion

A devastating explosion at a coal mine in China has claimed the lives of at least 82 workers, with several others still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue at the site.

Emergency responders were deployed immediately after the blast, which caused severe damage within the mining facility and trapped workers underground, complicating rescue efforts.

Authorities say teams are still combing through debris in search of survivors, while the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

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The incident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety standards in China’s mining sector, which has recorded similar tragedies in the past due to gas leaks, poor ventilation, and operational lapses.

Officials have pledged a thorough probe into the disaster, as families of the victims await updates amid growing uncertainty over those still missing.



