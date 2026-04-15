United Nigeria Airline Suffers Another Bird Strike

United Nigeria Airlines has recorded another bird strike, bringing the total number of such incidents involving its aircraft to five since January.

The latest incident involved a CRJ-900 aircraft during the landing of Flight UN0579 from Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Tuesday.

The airline’s public relations officer, Chibuike Uloka, in a statement, said the development could disrupt some flights across its network.

The statement reads: “In line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the aircraft has been immediately withdrawn from operations to undergo comprehensive technical inspections and any required maintenance before being returned to service.

“Consequently, some flights across our network may not operate as scheduled; however, safety remains our highest priority. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to our passengers’ travel plans.

“While this marks the fifth bird strike involving our aircraft since January 2026, each occurrence has been managed in full compliance with applicable aviation safety regulations and established operational procedures.”

Recurring bird strike incidents across the country’s airports have continued to raise concerns among stakeholders.

An ornithologist, Jalo Muhammad, who recently spoke on the issue, fingered environmental factors around airports.

Muhammad said, “Usually, birds are highly mobile, and this makes them an incredible creature. They are always attracted to the habitat. If the airport is around a big wetland area, there will definitely be an abundance of birds, which may lead to bird strikes. In grassland areas, there are a lot of rodents which draw the attention of certain birds.

“If an airport in an untouched area is not properly managed, the activities can attract most of those birds. Even though birds do not like noise, the ones (lapwings, kite, Shikra and others) that settle around an airport area are good adapters. No matter the changes made around them, they will adapt as long as there is food around them.”







