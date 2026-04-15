Military Buries Army General, Other Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram ( Pictures)

In a solemn and emotionally charged ceremony, the nation on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, laid to rest Late Brigadier General Omo Braimo, Captain Ismail, and other gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The burial, held at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri, Borno State, was marked by deep sorrow, honour and reflection.





Amidst grieving families and fellow comrades, the fallen heroes were accorded full military honours in recognition of their selfless service and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation.

Their sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the heavy price paid daily by members of the Armed Forces to safeguard the peace, unity and security of Nigeria.

In attendance were the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers, all gathered to honour the courage and dedication of the departed.

In their tributes, the Governor, the Minister of Defence, the CDS, and the COAS described the fallen soldiers as true patriots who stood firm in the face of danger and made the ultimate sacrifice so that others might live in safety.

They noted that their bravery and sense of duty will continue to inspire generations and remain etched in the nation’s history.

With heavy hearts, prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of their souls, while citations detailing their service and sacrifice were read before their next of kin. The grief of their families underscored the human cost of the nation’s security efforts, even as their courage remains a source of pride and honour.

As the nation mourns these heroes, it is reminded that the freedom and stability enjoyed today come at a profound cost, paid by brave men who placed duty above self and gave everything in service to their fatherland.