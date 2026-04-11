UK Based Nigerian Mother Dies From Breast Cancer

byCKN NEWS -
0


Omotayo Abioye, a 40-year-old Nigerian mother of three, has died in the UK after “a courageous battle with breast cancer”.

In a Friday post on X, Benjamin Kuti, popularly known as Oluomo of Derby, former president of the Nigerian community in the UK, said Abioye died on Sunday, leaving behind “three beautiful children, aged 11, nine, and seven”, which he described as her pride, joy, and greatest legacy.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Omotayo Abioye, who departed this life on Sunday, the 5th of April, in the United Kingdom,” Oluomo wrote.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال