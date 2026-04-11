UK Based Nigerian Mother Dies From Breast Cancer

Omotayo Abioye, a 40-year-old Nigerian mother of three, has died in the UK after “a courageous battle with breast cancer”.

In a Friday post on X, Benjamin Kuti, popularly known as Oluomo of Derby, former president of the Nigerian community in the UK, said Abioye died on Sunday, leaving behind “three beautiful children, aged 11, nine, and seven”, which he described as her pride, joy, and greatest legacy.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Omotayo Abioye, who departed this life on Sunday, the 5th of April, in the United Kingdom,” Oluomo wrote.