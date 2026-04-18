Twins, Two Others Bag 14 Years Each For Armed Robbery In Lagos

A Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has convicted and sentenced twin brothers, Ojomo Taiwo and Ojomo Kehinde, alongside two others, Emmanuel Bamidele (also known as DPO) and Peter Samuel (also known as Mogaji), to 14 years’ imprisonment each for armed robbery.

The trial judge, Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe, delivered the sentence following a plea bargain agreement entered into by the defendants on an amended two-count charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery, contrary to Section 298(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The convicts—Taiwo, a driver; Kehinde, a security guard; Bamidele, a technician; and Samuel, a cobbler—were initially arraigned in 2020 and pleaded not guilty. They later changed their plea to guilty after entering into a plea bargain agreement filed on April 14, 2026, which reduced their potential sentence from 21 years to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Justice Abike-Fadipe confirmed that the defendants consented to the plea bargain voluntarily but noted that the court was not bound by its terms.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on June 5, 2020, at about 11:30 p.m. at Oshodi Bridge, Lagos. The defendants, under the pretence of being stranded, boarded a blue 2005 Toyota Sienna with registration number LSR 771 GG, driven by Sadiq Abiodun Ezekiel.

Once inside the vehicle, they allegedly produced firearms, forced the driver into the back seat, assaulted him, and dispossessed him of his belongings, including an Android phone, an iPhone, an ATM card, and N15,000 in cash. The group then drove off with the vehicle.

They later abandoned the victim at Charley Boy bus stop in the Gbagada area before fleeing towards Oshodi.

The stolen vehicle was recovered the same day at Ikeja Shopping Mall and returned to the victim.