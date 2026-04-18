Man Stabs Girlfriend, Kills Her Sister In Abia

A man, identified as Chinedu Anamelechi, has allegedly shot dead his girlfriend’s sister, Ezinne Ariwodo at Umuanga Amakama community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the suspect, said to be a local security personnel, also stabbed his girlfriend and shot a young man before fleeing the community.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The spokesperson for the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the incident said that the injured victims were rushed to the hospital where they are currently receiving treatment while the deceased was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

The PPRO said that the body of the slain woman has been deposited in the mogue for autopsy and preservation, adding that exhibits were also recovered from the scene.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the command swiftly moved to the scene where they found the lifeless body of the deceased in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

“The injured victims were rescued and rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

“The deceased was confirmed dead by medical personnel and her remains deposited in the morgue for autopsy.”

She added that normalcy has been restored in the area, urging residents not to take the law into their hands as investigations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.



