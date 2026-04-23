Trade Minister Tasks New CAC Board On Digital Reforms , Ease Of Doing Business

byCKN NEWS -
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The Board of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has been inaugurated with a charge for members to prioritize digital innovation, combat illicit financial flows, and simplify processes for masses in Nigeria.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole MFR, gave the charge today while inaugurating the board.

The Minister asked the newly inaugurated cac board to

uphold integrity, collaborate with stakeholders and deliver measurable results within their tenure

Jumoke Oduwole further described their appointment as a pivotal moment in strengthening Nigeria’s business ecosystem under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister, while congratulating the chair on his appointment, stressed that the president didn’t take it lightly in making the appointment in view of cac’s critical role and implications for Nigeria’s reputation globally.

While congratulating them on their appointments, she expressed optimism that their expertise will propel the cac  to new heights.

Responding on behalf of the board members, the chair, senator Ibrahim M. Ida, CON, said they were eternally grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in them and therefore pledged to deliver on their mandate.

 Ida, who assured Nigerians that the board will discharge its functions as prescribed by CAMA, said it will strive to make registration faster, cheaper and cleaner. 

He maintained that their role would be strategic, not operational, and will not be involved in management, but set a direction for the commission to follow.

While appreciating the minister for maintaining oversight of the commission over the years, urged the minister to collaborate with the board to ensure speedy delivery of reforms.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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