2027: Anxiety As Supreme Court Delays Verdict On PDP, ADC Suits

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in the leadership tussles within the Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress, heightening uncertainty over the internal stability of both parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, fixed no date for judgment after hearing arguments from parties in separate appeals challenging the decisions of the lower courts on the disputes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced May 10 as the deadline for political parties to submit their membership registers. It also fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2027.





The Commission further stated that party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them, will be conducted between April 23, 2026 and May 30, 2026.





According to INEC, campaigns for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will commence on September 9, 2026.





With both major opposition political parties now entangled in multiple litigations, coupled with the looming INEC deadline, their ability to stabilise and organise a clear schedule of activities has been significantly disrupted. This has set the stage for further complications in party management and election preparations.





This development has also left aspirants seeking elective positions on the PDP and ADC platforms in a state of uncertainty and despair, as the unfolding situation makes it increasingly difficult for them to determine their next line of action.





While the party leadership remains uncertain about its ability to produce candidates, members are also left in limbo.





Ultimately, the political future of many politicians within these parties now hangs in the balance, pending the Supreme Court’s final determination.





Against this backdrop of instability, the PDP has remained embroiled in a prolonged internal crisis, resulting in a split into two factions—one led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and supported by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, and the other headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed with the backing of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.





In the PDP matter, the court reserved judgment in two appeals filed by the factional leadership led by former Minister of Special Duties, Turaki, seeking to validate the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.





The appellants are asking the court to set aside concurrent judgments of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which nullified the convention on the grounds of procedural breaches and internal party violations.





One of the appeals was against the decision of Justice Peter Lifu, who restrained the PDP from conducting the convention after finding that a former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, was unjustly denied the opportunity to contest for the position of national chairman.





Another appeal arose from the judgment of Justice James Omotosho, which barred the party from proceeding with the exercise on the basis that it failed to conduct valid state congresses as required by law and party guidelines.





At the hearing, counsel to the appellants, Paul Erokoro (SAN), urged the court to allow the appeals and dismiss preliminary objections filed by Lamido’s counsel, J.C. Njikonye (SAN), and the faction aligned with the FCT minister, represented by Joseph Daudu (SAN).





In a related development, the apex court also reserved judgment in an appeal filed by a former Senate President, David Mark, over the leadership tussle within the ADC.





On April 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the removal of key figures of the ADC, including National Chairman, Mark and National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, from its official register, stating that the action complied with a court order directing the commission to maintain the status quo pending the final judgment of the trial court.





The party has continued to grapple with a leadership crisis following the inauguration of a new National Working Committee under Mark’s leadership in July.





The dispute stemmed from disagreements over the tenure of former chairman Ralph Nwosu, who handed over the party leadership to the coalition group led by Mark, while sidelining his deputy, Nafiu Gombe, who insisted on assuming the role of acting chairman after Nwosu’s exit.





The disagreement later escalated into factional struggles for the control of the party, resulting in multiple legal battles at both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, and raising concerns about the party’s readiness for the 2027 elections. In response, Mark, on April 2, called for calm and maintained that the party would continue with its scheduled activities.





In a related development, a faction backed by the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, announced a caretaker committee on April 7 in Abuja during a National Executive Committee meeting convened by some state chairmen.





The situation has since split the party into three factions: one led by Mark representing the coalition bloc, another led by Gombe, and a NEC-backed group aligned with Kachikwu and headed by Kingsley Ogga, the Kogi State ADC chairman.





Consequently, like the PDP, the various factions have also instituted several cases in court.





Mark, through his counsel, Jubril Okutepa (SAN), challenged a March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal, arguing that the dispute bordered on the internal affairs of a political party and was therefore not justiciable.





He urged the court to restrain the electoral commission from recognising any leadership outside his faction and to set aside the appellate court’s order maintaining the status quo.





However, respondents in the suit, including a faction led by Gombe, and others, urged the court to dismiss the appeal, insisting that the lower court acted within its jurisdiction.





Following the conclusion of arguments in all the matters, the apex court reserved judgment, with a date to be communicated to the parties.





Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the Turaki-led NWC National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, expressed hope that the apex court will deliver judgments that would preserve multiparty democracy and prevent the imminent emergence of a one-party state.





“The court heard the appeals, with all parties adopting their respective processes, and thereafter reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to counsel.

“We charge all true and uncompromised PDP members to keep their faith alive, in the unwavering hope that the apex court will deliver judgments that will preserve multi-party democracy and prevent the imminent enthronement of a one-party state

“The Supreme Court has, at several times in the history of our non-linear democratic experience, remained the last hope of Nigeria and Nigerians, even in the face of immense pressure and unimaginable risk.”

On his part, the Wike-backed PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would dismiss the matter and rule in their favour.





He noted, “Well, as you are aware, it was a definite hearing where all motions and the substantive briefs were adopted. So, as far as we the PDP are concerned, we are very, very optimistic in the sense that the issues, the real issues, have to do with whether the case is justiciable or not based on the fact that they feel, that is the Turaki’s camp feel it is an internal party affair.





“Whereas on our own part, we are saying it is not. Our intention is for the court to mandate INEC to ensure that the convention complies with the regulatory requirements before they can observe, monitor and supervise that convention.





“Whereas on their own, they are seeing it from a purely internal point of view. So when you look at the judgment, you look at the declaratory reliefs granted, they are not, and they were not directed at PDP. They were clearly directed at INEC.





“So, if the facts remain the facts and the law remains the law that we know, we believe that the Supreme Court will grant our request by dismissing all the appeals and probably also granting all the cross-appeals filed by the PDP. So we are optimistic the judgment will be in our favour.”





Shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision, the faction of the PDP backed by the FCT minister unveiled a 2027 schedule of activities, fixed the cost of its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N 51 million and governorship form at N21m.





The bloc’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in a timetable made available to newsmen on Wednesday, revealed that it will submit its register to the INEC on April 21, 2026, and notify the commission of its primaries on April 22.





On the cost of forms, the PDP faction pegged the expression of interest fee for all positions at N1m, while nomination fees vary across offices.





Aspirants for State Houses of Assembly will pay a total of N2m, House of Representatives N3m, Senate N5m, governorship N20m and presidential aspirants N50m.





According to the schedule, the sale of forms is slated to commence on April 27 and will close on May 4. And the last day for Submission of the filled forms is May 9.





Also, the screening of aspirants for all elective positions, including State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly, and governorship, is fixed for May 11, while that of the Presidential aspirants is scheduled to hold on May 12.





The timetable further shows that the presidential primary is scheduled for May 18, the governorship primaries are set for May 27, the House of Representatives primaries on May 21 and the Senate primaries on May 23, while primaries for State Houses of Assembly will be held May 21. All appeals are expected to be concluded by May 30.





Bature stated that female aspirants are required to pay only the expression of interest fee for their respective positions.





Reacting, Ememobong, described the timetable as an exercise in futility and urged Nigerians to disregard it.





Ememobong, in an interview with The PUNCH, stated that the Wike-backed faction appears to be acting as though they already know the court’s judgment.





He stated, “Well, they are acting brazenly as though they already know the judgment of the court. And even some of them boast that the court is in their pocket, so they may continue to act in that manner.





“We believe in the sanctity of the judiciary, and that is why, when we submit to the jurisdiction of the court, we do not take any step that may bring the court into disrepute.





“But it is left to them to act the way they want to act. But we can assure that if justice, according to law, is done, then the party will be able to operate as the genuine opposition party.





“So Nigerians should disregard their timetable, completely disregard it. It’s an effort in futility. They are working for APC and not PDP.”





In response, the Wike camp hit back, describing the governors-aligned PDP faction as detractors working for another political party.





The camp’s National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent, disclosed that since the timetable was released, they have received an impressive response from PDP members and aspirants.





“They are just trying to distract loyal party members. They are more like working for another political party so that loyal party members of the PDP will get distracted and, you know, also get discouraged from participating in the primaries.





“But the response from people, particularly when we released the schedule of activities for our primaries, was quite very, very impressive. People have shown strong indications that they are ever ready to purchase the forms.





“And the PDP, as it were today, is very, very confident that we’ll conduct our primaries successfully. And all our successful aspirants will be on the ballot come 2027. So, we will achieve all our goals.”





Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, while addressing journalists at the court premises, expressed confidence that justice would be delivered.





He stated, “We are very confident that the case will be decided on because of an established case. Incidentally, like it was reported, one of the judges was actually among the judges that led the precedent on which we relied.





“So, we are very confident. We just appeal to our members not to give up. They should continue to be law-abiding. What is at stake is no longer our party. What is at stake is the democracy of Nigeria.”



