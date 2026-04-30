Tinubu Appoints Tegbe As Minister Of Power

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

This was disclosed on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

He noted that the nomination has been formally transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation in line with constitutional provisions.

Mr Tegbe, an indigene of Oyo State, is a seasoned fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience across both public and private sectors.

He previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led major initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance.

Over the years, he has advised several government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring.

He currently serves as Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), where he oversees efforts to strengthen development cooperation between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.

The partnership also coordinates engagements with stakeholders to advance economic and social development in alignment with Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) objectives.

Mr Tegbe’s professional background includes significant involvement in the power sector, particularly in regulatory and institutional reforms involving agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

According to Onanuga, the President expects the minister-designate, upon confirmation, to leverage his extensive expertise to drive critical reforms and improve outcomes in Nigeria’s power sector.