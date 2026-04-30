Breaking: Supreme Court Nullifies PDP Ibadan Convention, Sacks Turaki Led Executive

‎The Supreme Court has voided the Ibadan Convention organised by the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the People's Democratic Party PDP in Ibadan last November.

‎In a split decision of three justices to two, the Apex Court, in its lead judgement prepared and read by Justice Stephen Adah, condemned, in strong terms, the disobedience of court orders by the Turaki camp.

‎This is the verdict on the appeal challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal that affirms that former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, was unlawfully excluded from the chairmanship race.

‎The five-member Apex Court panel expressed displeasure with the Turaki group for its disobedience of the order of the trial court, including the instruction to halt the planned Ibadan convention until forms are sold to all those interested in running for executive positions.

‎The Apex Court further stressed that the Ibadan Convention went ahead in defiance of a subsisting court order, an action deemed as 'condemnable'.

‎Justices Mohammed Garba and Justice Chidioma Nwosu-Iheme are the others for the majority decisions, while Justices Haruna Tsammani and Abubakar Sadiq Umar were in the minority.



