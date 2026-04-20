Thugs Beat Up Ondo APC Chairman

Violence erupted in Ondo State as suspected political thugs reportedly attacked and humiliated a local government party chairman during a stakeholders’ meeting, further deepening tensions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incident occurred at the party secretariat in Akure, where hoodlums invaded an ongoing meeting ahead of ward congresses, assaulting party leaders and causing chaos. Eyewitness accounts say the attackers were armed with dangerous weapons and forced attendees to flee for safety.

Among those affected was the party chairman, who was beaten, dragged, and publicly humiliated during the attack. Several other party members also sustained injuries, with some reportedly taken to hospitals for treatment.

The violence has been linked to internal party disputes and disagreements over the conduct of congresses in the state, with accusations and counter-accusations emerging among political actors. While some party members alleged political sponsorship behind the attack, the state government has denied any involvement, describing such claims as false.

Security agencies, including the police, have since intervened, restoring calm to the area and launching investigations into the incident.

The development highlights growing concerns over political violence and internal conflicts within party structures ahead of key political activities in the state.



