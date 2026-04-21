I Am Still Alive ..Abducted UNIJOS Student Cries Out

John Arum, the abducted University of Jos graduate has dispelled rumours making the rounds about his death in the kidnappers den.

In a fresh video released on April 20, today, the terrorists said the rumour flying online about the death of their victim is fake.

In the video, the victim could also be heard saying “today is April 20, 2026 and I am alive.

“They demanded 10 million naira for my release and 6 million have been paid, it is now remaining 4 million naira”.

The terrorist, however,warned that further delay may lead to the death of the victim.

A disturbing footage of the young graduate had flooded the Internet recently, raising concerns about his safety in the kidnappers’ den.



