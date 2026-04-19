Police Arrests Armed Gang With Weapons Concealed In Garri Bags









Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a criminal syndicate involved in kidnapping and armed robbery after intercepting a vehicle with a large cache of firearms cleverly hidden inside bags of garri.

The suspects, identified as Emmanuel Jerry and Umar Abdulmumeen, were nabbed on April 10, 2026, along the Ajase-Ipo Road while attempting to enter Kwara State from Kogi State in a multicoloured Toyota Previa (described as grape, ash, and yellow). A third suspect, simply named Abdullahi, is still at large and being hunted by security forces.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ojo Adekimi, who addressed journalists in Ilorin on Friday, the operation was part of “Operation Harmony.” Intelligence led officers to trail the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the occupants.

Weapons Recovered

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 98 firearms concealed inside garri bags in an apparent bid to deceive security checkpoints:

• 20 pieces of large assault rifles (including magazines and ammunition)

• 78 pieces of AK-47 rifles.

The sophisticated concealment method involved hiding the weapons among everyday food items (garri) to evade detection on the highway.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigations indicate that suspect Umar Abdulmumeen received the sum of ₦1,300,000 from the fleeing suspect, Abdullahi, specifically to procure the arms. The gang is believed to be part of a larger network involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

CP Adekimi praised the unity and professionalism of the security operatives, stating that efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining members of the syndicate and fully dismantle the group.

“The success of this operation demonstrates our commitment to securing Kwara State and the region. We will not rest until all criminal elements threatening the peace of our people are brought to justice,” the Commissioner said.

The arrested suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

This latest breakthrough adds to ongoing efforts by the Kwara Police Command to tackle banditry, kidnapping, and arms trafficking in the North-Central state.



