Police Arrest Members Of Notorious Killer Gang In Lagos

Fawas Alarape, 23, aka Karube, fingered in multiple cases of murder, armed robbery, stealing and other violent crimes, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2 headquarters Onikan, Lagos.

On March 3, 2026, operatives attached to the Zonal Puff Adder team, embarked on an operation, which led to the arrest of Alarape before others were arrested in later days.

Alarape and five others were said to be responsible for the murders of 40-year-old Olumide Adegbite aka Okoro on February 14, 2026; 37-year-old Kehinde Shuaibu and 35-year-old Monday Okoro on February 18, 2026 at Orile Iganmu area of Lagos.

Interrogation and useful information received from the suspect upon his arrest prompted operatives to raid a criminal hideout tagged Lion’s den by criminal elements, on Adeleye Street of Orile Iganmu, Lagos, and arrested five other suspects.

In the March 5, 2026 raid, 33-year-old Bamidele Mustapha, aka Mentor; 22-year-old Soliu Ahmed, aka Tinko Butcher Man; 26-year-old Oluwaseun Bolarinwa, aka Porta; 22-year-old Abass Abideen, aka Omo Olomo; 24-year-old Salisu Ali, aka Omo Hausa and 30-year-old Atanda Lukmon, aka Bansa, was arrested at White Sand in Orile Iganmu.

During the raid, one local shotgun, four cutlasses, one knife, one claw hammer, four live cartridges, three expended cartridges and different charms were recovered.

Spokesperson for the command, Gbenga Afolayan, said in the course of interrogation, Alarape confessed involvement in the murder of one Ikujowolo at Shitta under bridge, Surulere, Lagos, where the deceased, a tricycle rider, was robbed of his tricycle and was subsequently shot dead.

He added that the suspect further disclosed that the act was carried out alongside one Ahmed Oladele, a.k.a Small Messi, now at large with four guns in his possession, while others including Mustapha Bamidele, Bolarinwa Oluwaseun and Soliu Ahmed participated in the attack.

“The suspects are in police custody and assisting with investigations. They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations for multiple cases of murder, armed robbery, stealing, cultism, unlawful possession of firearm and criminal conspiracy.”

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, commended operatives for their professionalism, bravery and commitment to duty. He reiterated the resolve of the zonal headquarters to rid Lagos and Ogun states of criminal elements while ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents

The Zonal headquarters urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and credible information.



