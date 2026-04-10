Four Arrested As Police Dismiss Viral Video Of Terrorist Attack Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media alleging an ongoing terrorist attack in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, describing it as false and misleading.

In a statement released on Friday, April 10, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, said preliminary investigations confirmed that no such incident occurred in the nation’s capital.

He explained that the video was deliberately manipulated using footage sourced from online platforms to create panic and spread misinformation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was deliberately curated using misleading footage sourced from online platforms to construct a false narrative aimed at causing panic, inciting public fear, and undermining public confidence in the security architecture of the nation’s capital,” the statement read

The police further disclosed that operatives have arrested one Pam Joseph in connection with the creation and circulation of the fake video. According to the Force, the arrest followed credible intelligence and digital forensic investigations that linked the suspect to the origin and dissemination of the content.

The statement added that while citizens are entitled to freedom of expression, such rights do not extend to the spread of misinformation capable of causing public fear or threatening national security.

“The Force reiterates that while citizens have the right to freedom of expression, such rights do not extend to the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of threatening public peace and national security. Members of the public are therefore advised to verify information before sharing and to refrain from engaging in activities that may incite fear or disorder,” the statement added.

Placid mentioned that the suspect is currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.