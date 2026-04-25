Pastor Chris Okafor’s ‘cyberstalking’ Suit Stalls Over Actress Doris Ogala’s Absence

Pastor Chris Okafor’s ‘cyberstalking’ suit has stalled over actress Doris Ogala’s absence

The actress was sued by Chris Okafor, founder of the Mountain of Liberty and Miracle Ministry, and was later arraigned on a four-count charge.

The charge includes publishing personal materials without consent, dissemination of false information, cyberbullying, and attempted extortion.

However, the case was stalled on Thursday after Ogala failed to appear in court.

During the proceedings, prosecuting counsel Tolulope Mokuola drew the court’s attention to Ogala’s absence and applied for a bench warrant, noting that she had been duly served with the hearing notice.

In response, Temiloluwa Akindayini, Ogala’s lawyer, said she was absent due to health reasons, adding that she underwent surgery two days earlier.

“My Lord, the defendant is indisposed, having undergone a surgical procedure on April 21, 2026,” he said.

“She is currently in Abia state recuperating. An affidavit to that effect has been filed before this honourable court.”

Mokuola, however, faulted Akindayini for failing to notify the prosecution ahead of the hearing by serving the affidavit, and questioned the authenticity of the medical report presented by the defence.

Akintayo Aluko, the presiding judge, declined the application for a bench warrant, adding that Ogala should be given the benefit of the doubt, especially as an affidavit had been presented before the court.

The prosecuting counsel also urged the court to ensure that any subsequent medical report is issued by a government hospital and that the defence be held accountable if Ogala fails to appear at the next adjourned date.

The next hearing has now been fixed for June 9.

The court had earlier barred Ogala and social media activist VeryDarkMan from making references to Okafor and his ministry on social media platforms.

Ogala had alleged she was in a relationship with Okafor from 2017 and ended her previous marriage at his urging, accusing him of later betraying her despite promises of marriage.

She demanded he either marry her or pay compensation, eventually seeking N1 billion in damages.

Amid the dispute, Okafor married Pearl, initially dismissing Ogala’s reaction as “the devil’s anger”.

He later apologised and acknowledged their past relationship, but subsequently retracted the apology, claiming he was under pressure.