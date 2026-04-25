Edo State CP Reacts To Governor’s Hype Man Comments In Viral Video

Statement issued by Edo State Police Command

The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, showing the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, on official duty. In the video, one Emmanuel Eghogho, a comedian, was seen making certain remarks.

The Command wishes to state unequivocally that the comments made in the video by the said Emmanuel Eghogho are entirely those of the individual and do not in any way reflect the views, position, or disposition of the Commissioner of Police or the Edo State Police Command. At no point did the Commissioner of Police endorse, adopt, or align himself with the remarks made.

For the avoidance of doubt, CP Monday Agbonika, fdc remains a thorough professional and a non-partisan officer who is fully committed to the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.

It will be recalled that the Command had earlier called on all political parties, their supporters, and the general public to conduct their political activities peacefully, lawfully, and without hindrance. The Command reiterates that every individual and group is free to pursue their legitimate political interests in accordance with the law.

However, the Command wishes to strongly warn that any act of violence, incitement, thuggery, or any conduct capable of undermining public peace and security will not be tolerated under any guise. Anyone found engaging in acts capable of breaching public order will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

The Edo State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace, public safety, and the protection of democratic processes across the State.

ASP ENO IKOEDEM

Police Public Relations Officer

For:

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

Edo State Command.